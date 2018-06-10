MU Team Shoots for Victory

But, success has its price because shooting at MU is an expensive endeavor.

"For our team, we probably have 20 competitive shooters and anywhere between, roughly, $40,000 probably," added Hollin.

It costs about $2,000 per shooter because the team does not receive any money from Mizzou.

"It's one of those things," admitted shooter Tyler Schwab. "I really wish the university could recognize us, even if it's not with money, just with a congratulations on representing our school in a very honorable manner."

Both schools ranked ahead of MU, Lindenwood and Texas A&M help pay for their shooting teams. Hollin used to shoot for Lindenwood, but transferred to Mizzou because of better academics.

"Well, for Lindenwood, I liked the fact that I didn't have to worry about going to a competition and having to pay entry fees, having to pay for food, that was all accomodated through the university."

Despite a zero in the funding column, this MU team is on the mark to continue hitting the bullseye.