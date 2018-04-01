MU tech expo turns ideas into life-changing products

COLUMBIA – A great idea is hard to develop into a real-world innovation without the proper resources.

Fortunately for some, the Missouri Technology Expo is an opportunity for researchers and developers to meet with investors and business professionals with the expertise to put a product on the market.

The annual expo is also a chance for Missouri’s top research institutions to show off their technologies and possibly have that technology turn into something that could benefit people around the world.

Technology from numerous fields including life sciences, engineering, software, and health sciences were presented to investors and business experts attending the expo.

The expo has led to success stories, including a 2013 pitch by MU professor Fu-Hung Hsieh and his team, which received recognition from national media outlets. Their soy-based meat substitute is sold at over 10,000 stores nationwide and manufactured in Columbia.

Last year, a pitch given by MU faculty Hao Li and Qingsong Yu led to a $7 million investment for the technology they developed that is currently being used in the dentistry and orthopedic fields.

One of the key people in charge of putting together this expo hopes this success continues.

“We hope that there’s some meaningful connections made between researchers, and entrepreneurs, and investors, and really the community to understand the process of taking a new innovation and actually creating a product from that that’s going to have a real world benefit,“ said Chris Fender, Director of the Office of Technology Management and Industry Relations at MU.