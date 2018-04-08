MU Tennis Star Finally Finds Home Court

"Freshman year at Oklahoma, I played a little more than half the matches, and sophomore year, I didn't get to play quite as much as I wanted to," said Pratzel. "So, I wanted to go to a school that I knew for sure I'd play."

She thought that school was Missouri State, but MSU dropped its tennis program so Pratzel hit the road to Columbia.

No one was more pleased than Starkey who saw big things for the shortest player on the team.

"Anyone that watches her play is going to say that she's small, which she is," said Starkey. "But, her heart is about the size of a pickup truck."

Pratzel has succeeded everywhere she's played, including Missouri, where she has a team-best 10-3 singles record this year. She's also 9-4 in doubles play.

Her next match is Friday afternoon at Wichita State.