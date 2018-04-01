MU Tiger Bruises Knee

Temple collided with defensive back Paul Simpson and linebacker Sean Weatherspoon late in the practice and was carted off the field.

"Paul Simpson was at corner and he was coming this way, and I guess him and Tony hit knees, 'cause we was going for the ball, cause it was shadow tag, we couldn't tackle. So we was going for the ball and I think they kind of bumped knees and Tony went down; it was just a devastating moment, but we just hope he's okay," said Sean Weatherspoon.

An MRI revealed only a bruise and nothing severe. Still, the Tigers are thankful for depth in every position, including running back.

"After Tony went down, Marcus had a great day; he had a couple touchdown runs he had a screen pass he could have broke easy for about 50, and so they're just making plays, but like I said, Tony will be back out here tomorrow," said quarterback Chase Daniel.