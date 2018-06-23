MU Tiger Pantry Grows, Shows Prevalence of Food Insecurity

4 years 1 month 1 week ago Thursday, May 15 2014 May 15, 2014 Thursday, May 15, 2014 8:04:00 PM CDT May 15, 2014 in News
By: Taylor Barth, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Since opening in October 2012, the MU Tiger Pantry has increased the amount of food it provides and clients it serves. The director said the growth shows food insecurity is an issue within the college population.

The pantry currently serves about 350 households, which amounts to more than 800 people, including students, faculty and staff.

Pantry Director Lauren McDermott said many people don't realize the need for a food pantry on a college campus.

"There is a growing population of people who need it," McDermott said. "Especially international students. A lot of times they're on stipends and they come over here and then their budgets get cut and they're left with, you know, much less than they originally intended for."

More than 34,000 students are currently enrolled at MU. From 2012 to 2013, more than 28,000 of those students received financial aid, not including loans. That accounts for about 82 percent of the entire student population. MU's latest numbers also show there are 4,605 faculty members and 12,026 on the staff.

Forty percent of the food pantry's clients are faculty and staff members, while the other 60 percent are students.

McDermott says the pantry sees both regular customers and sporadic users as poverty affects people differently. 

"We have multiple users who have only used us once or twice and that's just like poverty," McDermott said. "You can go in and out of poverty just like you can go in and out of food insecurity, so it all depends on the situation that they're in at that moment."

Sammy Zino is a sophomore at MU and has been working at Tiger Pantry since August 2013. He began volunteering and now serves as pantry manager on Sundays. He said he has gotten to know clients on a personal level and called his volunteering experiences fulfilling.

"I'm helping them out and not only, like I know them personally," Zino said. "It may seem odd, but it's really great to know I'm helping someone I care about."

While the pantry has grown a great deal, McDermott said there is still work to be done. 

"Someone found a graduate student in one of the university housing facilities going through the trash trying to find food for their family," McDermott said. "You know, that's just like an eye opener because you're like 'OK, we need to do more,' but then also it's showing how many people that we're still not reaching."

The Missouri Students Association helped fund Tiger Pantry when it first opened, but now it's financially independent. The pantry now survives solely off of donations.

McDermott said she expects the pantry to be short on food donations during the summer as many people leave for the season. She said the pantry will use some of its funds to help provide food for clients during the slower months. 

McDermott said she hopes the Tiger Pantry will continue to grow and expand in the future as more people learn about its services. The pantry can currently provide a person with a three-day emergency supply of food. She said she hopes the pantry eventually will be able to give clients a seven-day supply.

(Editor's note: This story has been edited to clarify the percentage of students, faculty and staff that use Tiger Pantry.)

More News

Grid
List

Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 8:41:21 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. House passed the 2018 farm bill, formally known as the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
FULTON - Despite rainfall these past two days, statistics show most of Missouri is dryer than usual. Data released... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UM Curators believe progress has been made since 2015 protests
UM Curators believe progress has been made since 2015 protests
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing girl no longer believed to be abducted
UPDATE: Missing girl no longer believed to be abducted
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a missing 15-year-old girl... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 10:29:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Gov. Parson signed first set of bills Friday
UPDATE: Gov. Parson signed first set of bills Friday
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed his first five bills as Missouri's governor Friday. The bills he signed... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

More than 30 children become sick at Florida summer camp
More than 30 children become sick at Florida summer camp
(CNN) -- More than 30 children attending a summer camp in Florida were taken to the hospital Thursday after they... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:12:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

One dead in car accident near Laurie
One dead in car accident near Laurie
MORGAN COUNTY - Authorities said a Gravois Mills woman died in a one-vehicle car accident near Laurie, Missouri. According... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 6:32:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Missouri kicks off stillbirth prevention initiative
Missouri kicks off stillbirth prevention initiative
JEFFERSON CITY - A statewide campaign encourages expecting mothers to monitor their infant's movement in the womb. The Missouri... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:14:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield leaders meet for first time under new mayor
New Bloomfield leaders meet for first time under new mayor
NEW BLOOMFIELD - After months of tension between citizens and city officials, the city council met for the first time... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 9:30:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

Auxvasse police warn of door-to-door salesmen, company pushes back
Auxvasse police warn of door-to-door salesmen, company pushes back
AUXVASSE - Police in Auxvasse posted a warning on Facebook Wednesday about unlicensed salesmen in the area, but the company... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

Activist share their voices at a male sexual abuse conference
Activist share their voices at a male sexual abuse conference
JEFFERSON CITY - 1 and 6 males are sexually abused by the time they are 18. For the first time... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

MU changes rules on sick time and layoff assistance
MU changes rules on sick time and layoff assistance
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is changing some of its rules and regulations to offer more leave and layoff... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 5:34:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 64°
5am 64°
6am 62°
7am 63°