MU Tigers Volleyball Player Honored with Magazine Nomination

COLUMBIA - For the second consecutive season Mizzou volleyball middle hitter Brittney Brimmage has been named to the COBRA Magazine Preseason All-National Third Team, as announced in this month's issue of the magazine.

Brimmage is one of 15 players named to the team and was both a preseason and postseason selection to the All-National Third Team last year.

Brimmage is considered one of the Tiger's top attacking threats returning for the 2011 season. She finished with 291 kills with .331 hitting with 119 total blocks while accounting for 360.0 total points. Her .331 hitting percentage and 119 blocks were both team highs in 2010.

COBRA magazine is the first publication that primarily showcases the talents of players of African descent. COBRA's goal is to tell inspiring stories of black volleyball players to show young African American athletes that they too have opportunities to thrive in the sport despite cultural differences or economic disadvantages.

"One of Cobra's goals is to share the success of players while exposing the barriers that they have had to face by being in a sport that is not highly promoted amongst their peers," Gezus Zaire, creator of COBRA Magazine said. "Cobra is an advocate that previously didn't exist for black volleyball players."