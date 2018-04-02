MU to Award More Than 2,300 Degrees

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri will award more than 2,300 degrees at fall commencement ceremonies in Columbia this weekend.

About 1,700 of those degrees will go to undergraduates. Nearly 500 students will receive master's degrees, with about 150 earning doctorates. Some students earn more than one degree.

The school says more than 300 of the degrees were earned online.

Graduation for individual colleges and schools within the university, such as business and journalism, begin on Friday and continue through Sunday.

Nationally known architect Antoine Predock will receive an honorary degree on Saturday. Commencement speakers include University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe. He is scheduled to speak at the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources ceremony on Saturday.