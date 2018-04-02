MU to Host International Elderberry Conference

COLUMBIA (AP) - A native Missouri plant touted for its healing properties but largely ignored by scientists will be the focus of an international symposium at the University of Missouri next year.

The MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources is sponsoring what it calls the First International Symposium on Elderberry in June 2013. The summer month is the plant's peak flowering season.

The university expects to attract scientists in the fields of horticulture, botany, biochemistry and other disciplines. The berry is high in antioxidants and is the subject of MU research looking at its possible use to fight prostate cancer.