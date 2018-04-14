MU to pay $10,000 a month to firm of Blunt's son
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will pay the lobbying firm of Sen. Roy Blunt's son $10,000 a month to represent it in Jefferson City.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the contract with Andy Blunt's firm was signed Monday amid the racial unrest on the Columbia campus. Andy Blunt also is the campaign manager for his father, who is a Republican.
Democrats have questioned whether it's proper for a campaign manager to receive money from a state institution.
University spokesman John Fougere said negotiations had been underway before the week of Nov. 9. Fougere added that Andy Blunt, a University of Missouri graduate, was brought in because of his deep connections in Jefferson City.
