MU To Remain Open Monday

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials announced Sunday evening that the university will be open Monday for all regularly scheduled operations, including classes that begin for some students.

According to a press release, crews from campus facilities have been out since late Saturday night clearing the campus. All roads and sidewalks have been plowed, but some slick spots remain.

Any updates will be announced on the MU Alert website. If any changes are made to MU's operations, the media will be alerted by 6 a.m. Monday.