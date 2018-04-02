MU Unveils Landmark Cornerstone

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Alumni joined together Saturday as a cornerstone of Academic Hall was unveiled in its new home of Jesse Hall.

MU Alum Tom Schultz led the unveiling process, after rallying for preservation of the historic landmark for the past four years.

Academic Hall burned down in 1892, and only the columns and this piece of the building remain. The stone was located on the square columns leading into the quad.

Schultz was a student at the Missouri School of Journalism in the 1950s. He has remained active in the university community since that time.

Four years ago, he decided to take a more active role in the preservation of the cornerstone.

"They were putting in a new driveway there, and I noticed there was a little asphalt on it. I thought, 'my God, this is the cornerstone of the University of Missouri, again, it's older than the columns. This thing needs to be saved,'" Schultz said.

Schultz raised the funds himself by rallying other alumni. In total, $40,000 was raised to give the piece a new home inside Jesse Hall.