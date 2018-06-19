MU Unveils New Martin Luther King Jr. Statue

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Libraries and Chancellor's Diversity Initiative unveiled a replica Martin Luther King Jr. statue Tuesday. The statue is a miniature replica of the Martin Luther King Jr. monument that sits on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Chief marketing strategist for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial Project Foundation Ty Christian first presented Mizzou with the statue during last year's the Martin Luther King Jr. event. But officially unveiled it on Tuesday.

Christian, a 1977 MU graduate, said he hopes the statue will serve as an inspiration to those who see it. "Dr. King stood for so much but I hope they walk away with a great sense of piece, a great sense of justice and hope for everyone," said Christian, "[I hope] that they ask themselves what can I do to make this world a better place."

The statue is located near the west entrance of Ellis library.