MU Vice Chancellor Job Hunting in Montana

AP-MO--Univ.ofMontanaPro 12-05 0104 AP-MO--Univ. of Montana Provost-Finalists,0072 Three finalists named for UM academic post MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- A University of Missouri vice chancellor is among the three finalists for a position at Montana. Missouri-Columbia vice chancellor for research and professor of biological sciences James Coleman is in the running for University of Montana provost and vice president for academic affairs. The school announced today that Coleman and two other candidates will visit the campus this month for interviews. ------ Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-05-06 0958EST