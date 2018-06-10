MU Volleyball Advance to Sweet Sixteen

The Missouri Volleyball team will have gone where no previous team has gone before.

It's been a record breaking year for the Missouri volleyball team reaching the top ten for the first time in program history and now its first sweet sixteen appearance.

"It's really satisfying, especially knowing that we are a really good team. We've proven it many times this year, and so I think we're very pleased to be going to the sweet sixteen, and I think we have a really good chance of getting even farther than that if we just play our game," said Missouri senior setter, Lindsey Hunter.

After back-to-back three game sweeps against Missouri State and Arkansas over the weekend.The Tigers will now play Hawaii in the state college regional hosted by Penn State.

"I know that they're a very well-skilled volleyball team.At this point when you play people, you don't play anyone that has any weaknesses," said Wayne Kreklow, Missouri Volleyball Head Coach.

"We're up for a challenge, and we just want to play. It doesn't matter who against.We just want to play," said Missouri junior defensive specialist, Abbie Booth.

Last year the Tigers lost in the second round.This year Kreklow said the goal was to make it one step further.

But now with that goal accomplished he says his team wants more.

"I just see a really driven, focused group and what happens our at Penn State who knows. I don't know, maybe we'll go on maybe we won't," said head coach Kreklow, "but I do think we'll be ready to play, and I think that they're going to go out there and play with a lot of poise and a lot of confidence."

No matter what happens this Tiger team will have gone where no previous team has gone before.

Mizzou will play Hawaii Friday afternoon at 3pm Central Standard Time.

The Tigers are 24-4. Hawaii is 27-6,and has won 21 consecutive matches, including a perfect record in the Western Athletic Conference.