MU Volunteers
Around 20 MU employees are on their way to Lebanon to help out in the cleanup from last weekend's ice storm.A lot of the volunteers are from the Campus Landscape Services Department, so they've had some practice at this type of thing."Ironically, these employees are the same ones that worked virtually non-stop over the weekend to clear the snow and ice from this campus," said Phil Shocklee with MU Campus Services.The employees volunteered to go, but will still be on the MU payroll.Then the state will reimburse MU.The volunteers don't know how long they'll be gone, but plan to stay until the job is done.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1940 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
6:00pLittle Big Shots
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
6:00pSaving Hope
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy