MU Welcomes Home Student Veterans

COLUMBIA - "Welcome home" was the message heard across Peace Park Saturday afternoon. The Mizzou Student Veterans Association hosted a Welcome Back Barbecue for new and returning student veterans.

The organization hosts the event each fall to give student veterans the chance to transition back to campus life.

"We try to get them out here so they can kind of get faces on with other individuals they have, uh, you know, basically a common ground with some other students on campus," Mizzou Student Veterans Association president Nick Holman said. "Because a lot of the times we have veterans come out of the military and they typically wind up feeling alienated because nobody else understands where they're coming from."

Holman estimated about 100 veterans stopped by the barbecue. The Mizzou Students Veteran Association provided food and games, while organizations around Columbia- including the Truman Veterans Center and Mizzou's Wellness Resource Center- provided information on veteran-related programs.