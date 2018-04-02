MU Women Blast Buffs

Missouri 69, Colorado 49 The Tigers (14-3, 4-1 Big 12) also got 14 points and 13 rebounds from Carlyn Savant and 14 points from EeTisha Riddle in sending the Buffaloes to their eleventh straight loss on the road. Missouri led by double digits most of the way. The Tigers closed the first half with a 12-to-1 run to lead it 41-to-22 at halftime. Jasmina Ilic led Colorado (6-11, 1-4) with 15 points. Jackie McFarland and Caley Dow added eleven apiece.