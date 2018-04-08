MU Women End Home Game Streak

The 6'4" freshman has 20 double-doubles, tying a Big 12 record set by Angie Wells of Iowa State in 2001-02, in the first 23 games for Oklahoma (19-4, 9-0 Big 12). The consecutive games streak already is a conference record. Paris, who missed much of the second half after getting her fourth foul and also was rested during the Sooners' dominant first half, entered the game leading the nation with 14.7 rebounds per game and averaging 21 points.

LaToya Bond scored 30 points and Christelle N'Garsanet 16 for Missouri (18-5, 6-3), which had the longest winning streak in the conference. The Tigers, who were the first also-ran in the last Top 25 poll, shot only 34 percent in the first half. Missouri's home streak was the third ended by Oklahoma in the last three games. The Sooners previously halted perfect runs of 13 games at Texas A&M and 25 games at Baylor, and earlier in the season ended streaks of 21 games at Iowa State and 16 at New Mexico.

Chelsi Welch added 16 points and was 3-for-4 from 3-point range for Oklahoma, which has won seven in a row overall. Paris' twin sister Ashley had 14 points and seven rebounds. Courtney Paris nearly had a double-double after the first 8 and a half minutes when she had 10 points and eight rebounds, before getting rested late in the half. The Sooners shot 51% and ended the half with a midcourt shot at the buzzer by Kendra Moore after the last of Missouri's 11 turnovers for a 47-27 lead.