MU women fall to South Carolina Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. - After defeating South Carolina at home four weeks ago, the Missouri women looked to sweep the Gamecocks Sunday, but ultimately fell 64-54.

The 11th-ranked Missouri (17-4) team kept it close with 9th-ranked South Carolina (18-3) throughout the game, but couldn't hang on in the fourth quarter.

With about four minutes to go, the game was tied 49-49, but South Carolina went on a quick 6-0 run and the Tigers weren't able to get back into the game.

A scuffle between the two teams, which led to multiple ejections, highlighted the physical game. In the second quarter, Missouri's Kayla Michael grabbed a rebound and fell to the ground as South Carolina's Alexis Jennings fought for the ball.

Shoving by several players ensued. Missouri's Sophie Cunningham and South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney each received unsportsmanlike fouls. Two Missouri players on the bench, Jordan Roundtree and Nadia Green, at the time of the heated exchange were ejected for stepping onto the court.

There were no cameras on the South Carolina bench at the time of the fight. South Carolina's Bianca Jackson was waiting to check in to the game at mid-court and was shown taking a couple steps onto the floor, but was ultimately not ejected.

Cunningham led Missouri with 18 points and eight rebounds. South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris led all scorers with 19 points.

Missouri has four days before taking on undefeated, second-ranked Mississippi State at home on Thursday.