MU Women Take Back the Night

COLUMBIA - According to the Justice Department, about 30 percent of college women experience a completed or attempted rape each school year and a group at MU is raising awareness on the issue.

RSVP, or the Rape and Sexual Violence Prevention Center, is hosting Take Back the Night. Take Back the Night is a national program created to raise awareness about violence against women in our soceity.

The first Take Back the Night event was in Philadelphia in October 1975 after the murder of a young scientist. Susan Alexander Speeth was stabbed to death while walking home alone, just a block from her home.

Tuesday night's event at the Mizzou campus includes speakers, refreshments, and a march around campus to raise awareness. The event starts at 6:00 p.m.