MU Women Take Down Rival

Senior EeTisha Riddle posted her tenth double-double of the season for the Tigers. She had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and she was four assists shy of a triple-double. Riddle led three Tigers in double figure scoring.

Alyssa Hollins made four 3-pointers and had 14 points. Carlynn Savant went 7-7 from the free throw line and scored 11 points.

The Tigers will square off against nineteenth ranked Nebraska Saturday afternoon at the Devaney Center.