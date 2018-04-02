MU Women Win in Overtime

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Missouri senior LaToya Bond drained the winning jumper in overtime Wednesday night and sent her team to a comeback win against Kansas State.The Tigers had a slow beginning, following the Wildcats 35-16 at the end of the first half. Missouri bounced back during the second half and was 58% from the floor, tying the score at 57. Overtime was close until 3.6 seconds left, when Bond hit the jumper to win the game.Kansas State shot 85.7% in free throws, and center JoAnn Hamlin was the high scorer with 23 points. LaToya Bond led the game for Missouri with 21 points.Missouri is now ranked second in the Big 12 and will return back to Mizzou Arena this Saturday to play Big 12 leader Oklahama.