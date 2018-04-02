MU WR Settles Pot Charge with Trespassing Plea

COLUMBIA- Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has resolved an early-season marijuana arrest with a guilty plea to a reduced charge of trespassing.

A Columbia municipal court clerk says the freshman from Springfield paid a $200 fine and court costs on October 16th, two weeks after he and two teammates were arrested by campus police and charged with smoking pot near the Mizzou football stadium. He was scheduled to appear in court on the charge Thursday.

Hearings for teammates Levi Copelin and Torey Boozer are scheduled for next month. Possession of small amounts of marijuana in Columbia is treated as a low-level offense similar to a traffic citation.

Online court records show Green-Beckham was charged October 29th in southwest Missouri's Webster County with driving without a valid license 10 days earlier.