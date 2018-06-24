MU Football Player Suspended

Columbia police went to Simpson's residence late Sunday night because of a noise complaint. They arrested him because he didn't show up in court on a previous littering charge. Then, police say they found less than 35 grams of marijuana and drug items in his home. Simpson is the third MU player suspended in the past two years after alleged drug possession. He posted bond and is out of jail. But, Simpson's suspension means he won't play in or even go with the team to next week's Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.