MU Volunteers Help Ice Storm Cleanup

"We have a couple dump trucks, a couple skid loaders, several other pickups and a lot of chainsaws...It's basically trees and debris that is down after the storm...so a lot of chainsaws and chainsaw operators," said Phil Shocklee Associate Director of Campus Services.

Cleaning up after an ice storm wasn't new for Campus Facilities...

"Ironically, these employees are the same ones that worked virtually non-stop over the weekend to clear the snow and ice from this campus," said Shocklee.

Terry Bethmann put in 60 hours over the weekend cleaning up. But is ready for more.

"I just like it. I like a challenge," said Bethmann.

For these guys...The cold this week is nothing. The workers said the coldest weather they've ever worked in is below 40 degrees. They stay warm with layers of clothing. Columbia, Boone county, and Jefferson city firefighters are also working down south. They're replacing exhausted firefighters in Springfield.

"Fire rates are way up there, medical calls are way up because of the weather. On Saturday the Springfield Fire Department responded to 300 calls," said Chief Paulsell.

The firefighters expect to be home by the end of the week... While the group from MU may be gone throughout the weekend. Federal disaster funds will cover the costs for both groups.