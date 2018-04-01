Much Work Remains At Ballpark Village

2007

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ballpark Village now has a Fortune 500 company coming as an occupant. But if the area around Busch Stadium is going to be a significant part of the St. Louis skyline by the 2009 All-Star game, much work remains.Centene Corporation announced Sunday it will relocate from Clayton to Ballpark Village. Still, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports today that the 387-million-dollar first phase of the project remains more promise than substance.A groundbreaking date still has not been set and the timeline for the project has been pushed back twice.City leaders and the Cardinals, who own the site, remain optimistic that much of it will be ready by the 2009 All-Star game.