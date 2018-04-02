Mud Rash on Hundreds of Kids

More than 300 people have called county health officials this week about the rash that children got after playing at the county's 22nd annual Mighty Mud Mania festival last weekend at Jefferson Barracks Park. The event featured a mud-filled obstacle course. About 5,000 people attended. The county has confirmed 23 cases of folliculitis, an inflammation of hair follicles caused by contact with certain bacteria. The county does not know which bacteria caused the rash outbreak. In most cases, the rashes are going away, and health officials say they should not require treatment.