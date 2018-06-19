Muddy Clothes, Shovel Seized From Bustamante's Home

6 years 4 months 3 days ago Tuesday, February 14 2012 Feb 14, 2012 Tuesday, February 14, 2012 2:17:00 PM CST February 14, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Authorities investigating the October 2009 disappearance of a Missouri girl had seized muddy clothes and shovels from the home of a neighboring teenager who later confessed to killing and burying the girl, according to secretly filed court documents obtained by The Associated Press.

The previously undisclosed details of the investigation -- including that the teen's boyfriend was repeatedly questioned -- were released Monday in response to an open-records request made by the AP. Alyssa Bustamante was sentenced last week to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the slaying of 9-year-old Elizabeth Olten.

Bustamante, who was 15 at the time, admitted to strangling Elizabeth, slicing her throat and stabbing her. Bustamante described the experience as "ahmazing" and "pretty enjoyable" in a diary entry written the night of the murder.

After hundreds of volunteers searched for two days for Elizabeth, Bustamante led authorities to her body buried in a wooded area about a half-mile from Bustamante's house. The girl's cellphone was still in her pants, the documents said, but authorities had until then been using the traced cellphone signals to search for a living person, not scouring the ground for signs of a grave.

At a sentencing hearing last week, Bustamante apologized to Elizabeth's family, adding: "If could give my life to get her back, I would."

Bustamante pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder shortly before she was scheduled to go to trial in January, meaning some of the evidence and investigation details that had been kept under seal by a judge never were discussed publicly in court.

In response to the AP's request, Cole County Circuit Judge Pat Joyce released some of those documents but redacted portions relating to a confession Bustamante gave to police two days after the murder that the judge previously had suppressed from being presented as evidence.

In addition to seizing a diary that had been hidden under a blanket in Bustamante's bedroom, the newly released documents show authorities also took muddy jeans and clothing that appeared to have blood stains on them, as well as two shovels. Details about the seizures were included in the transcript of a secret court hearing held Aug. 23 on a defense motion to suppress the evidence. The judge ultimately rejected that motion, and the blood turned out to be from Bustamante.

"No blood from Elizabeth was found on anything that was seized from that home," Bustamante's attorney, Charlie Moreland, said Tuesday.

The day after Elizabeth disappeared, Bustamante skipped school and went to the home of her 16-year-old boyfriend. Court documents show the boyfriend was interviewed eight times by the FBI and Missouri State Highway Patrol over the ensuring seven days. The boyfriend told authorities that Bustamante had mentioned that her little sister's friend was missing and that police had searched her house. The boyfriend said he also found a black knife or box-cutter in Bustamante's backpack, a weapon Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson said Tuesday was much smaller than the knife used in the murder.

The boyfriend denied knowing about Elizabeth's death until being informed of it by the FBI, which caused him to become ill and later vomit, Bustamante's attorneys wrote in a Jan. 9 court filing that had been kept secret. The court filing, which sought to block the boyfriend from being called to testify at the trial, said the boyfriend later failed a polygraph test. But he never was charged with a crime.

"All the evidence we had pointed to only one person (Bustamante) being involved in the murder," Richardson said Tuesday.

Moreland declined Tuesday to discuss the boyfriend's knowledge about the slaying, saying he didn't believe the judge should have publicly released the documents referring to the boyfriend. A phone number listed in court records for the boyfriend had been disconnected Tuesday.

The same defense court document that discussed the boyfriend also indicated that a former female inmate at the Morgan County jail, where Bustamante had been held, had come forward offering to testify for prosecutors about "various incriminating and foul words" spoken by Bustamante while in jail.

Prosecutors had submitted a list to 50 potential witnesses to call at trial, including the boyfriend and jailhouse informant, according to the court documents.

Among other things, the court documents show that Bustamante's defense attorneys had argued as recently as Dec. 27 that it would be unconstitutional to sentence her to life in prison without the possibility of parole, which would have been the only outcome if she had been found guilty of her original charge of first-degree murder.

Richardson said Tuesday that the constitutional arguments played little role in his decision to agree to a second-degree murder charge, which he said was instead necessitated by the suppression of Bustamante's confession to police.

More News

Grid
List

Group must subpoena Confide in suit over Greitens, staff use of app
Group must subpoena Confide in suit over Greitens, staff use of app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge says there are a few key legal questions to be answered before he... More >>
45 minutes ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 1:40:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

JUNETEENTH : Mid-Mo remembers the end of slavery in the U.S.
JUNETEENTH : Mid-Mo remembers the end of slavery in the U.S.
JEFFERSON CITY- Juneteenth brings communities together to honor the official ending of slavery in the U.S. One group in Jefferson... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:17:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Missouri Democrats sue over Lt. Governor appointment
Missouri Democrats sue over Lt. Governor appointment
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Democratic Party is suing to block the appointment of Mike Kehoe as lieutenant governor.... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:10:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Missouri senators push back on border family separation
Missouri senators push back on border family separation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Trump administration policy to force separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 7:58:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Local programs help pay utility bills during summer months
Local programs help pay utility bills during summer months
COLUMBIA - Monday began Summer Safety Week and local programs are helping those in danger of not being able to... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 5:54:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Democratic ad slams Hawley over allegations against donor
Democratic ad slams Hawley over allegations against donor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Democratic political action committee is targeting Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley for not... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 4:22:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Tuesday hearing to address Greitens' use of Confide app
Tuesday hearing to address Greitens' use of Confide app
COLE COUNTY - Former Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys will meet with lawyers Tuesday to discuss his use of the Confide... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel multi-million dollar contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel multi-million dollar contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 90°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3pm 90°
4pm 89°
5pm 87°
6pm 81°