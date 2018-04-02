Mulch Fire Damages Denny's
Fire investigators determined that the origin of the fire was at a corner of the building on the south side. The cause of the fire is likely discarded smoking materials igniting the mulch against the building. Damage is estimated at less than $5,000.
Restaurant managers told investigators that a person was seen smoking in the area where the fire occurred. When smoke became visible, an employee and a customer each obtained a portable fire extinguisher from the inside of the building and the customer used a fire extinguisher to put out most of the fire. The building was evacuated as a precaution and there were no reported injuries.
The restaurant will be required to close while cleaning takes place as smoke was in the building. The restaurant is expected to reopen on Wednesday morning.
