Mulch Sites in Columbia Open for Residents

COLUMBIA - The public yard waste drop off sites are officially open for fall this week. Both Capen Park mulch site and Parkside Drive mulch site are opened for residents.

There is a limit on what is accepted wood-wise. Branches can be up to 10 feet long and two feet in diameter for sites to accept them. Only residents can dump waste in these areas for free.

Capen Park and Parkside Drive have hours from dawn until dusk. They are accepting leaves, grass clippings, brush, and branches.

Businesses can drop off waste at the landfill's compost facility on Peabody Road in Columbia from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The compost facility is also open Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The compost facility for the businesses requires a tipping fee of $19 per ton of waste that requires the grinder.