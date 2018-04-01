Multiple Agencies Work Together To Make Two Arrests

MOBERLY - Police from multiple agencies made two arrests following an extensive investigation.

The Moberly Police Department reported it worked with members of the North Missouri Drug Task Force, Macon Police Department Canine Unit and Randolph County Sheriff's Department to arrest 52-year-old Steven Robert Judy on June 5.

He was arrested for two felony arrest warrants for failure to appear on assault charges.

Police arrested Judy at Walker Automotive after receiving a tip. He tried to flee on foot, but Judy was eventually detained and is in custody on a $105,000 bond.

During the investigation, police also arrested 50-year-old Sonny Hardin for possession of a controlled substance. Hardin had methamphetamine.

Police said more charges against Judy are pending, and they are working with the FBI to see if federal charges will be added. The investigation is ongoing and more suspects may be arrested.