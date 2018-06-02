Multiple Cars Broken into in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are searching for those responsible for a rash of car break-ins.

The crimes occurred late Sunday or early Monday in the midtown and downtown areas. Police say more than a dozen vehicles were victimized. Investigators found some property believed to be from the crimes in the middle of a street.

Stolen items included purses, clothing, even a pair of shoes.