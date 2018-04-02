Multiple charges for man involved in shootout with ranger

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man accused of shooting at several people in a St. Louis park, including a park ranger, is now facing multiple charges.

KMOV-TV reported that 36-year-old Demetrius Webb is charged with crimes that include armed criminal action, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm for shootings on Sunday in Carondelet Park.

Authorities said the incident began when Webb shot a man in the back and torso after a verbal confrontation, then shot a second victim in the foot.

Webb left but a park ranger followed the vehicle and tried to pull it over. Webb allegedly fired at least one shot at the ranger, who returned fire and struck Webb. An update on his condition was not immediately available Friday.

The ranger is on administrative leave pending the investigation.