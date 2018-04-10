Multiple crashes around Columbia send four to hospital

COLUMBIA - Four people are recovering Wednesday after a pair of crashes in Columbia.

The first was a solo car incident on I-70 heading west. The driver of the car lost control when trying to switch from the inside lane to the outside lane, before running off the road. Both the driver and a passenger were ejected from the car, and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Police said it is likely neither were wearing seatbelts and alcohol or drug use is expected.

The second crash was on Providence Road at the intersection of Mick Deaver Drive. One car rear-ended a car stopped at the light on Providence heading south, pushing it through the intersection and into another car stopped at a light going the other direction. Police said two people were taken to the hospital: a man with a head injury who was dizzy and a woman with chest injuries.