Police respond to shots fired incident in Columbia

COLUMBIA - No injuries have been reported after a shots fired incident at 2600 block of Quail Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Columbia police officers responded to a shots heard call around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. Boone County Joint Communications also received several reports of gunfire from a vehicle driving in the area.

Officers located multiple shell casings in the area. A house and a car were struck by the gunfire. Ten people were around the area at the time, but police said there were no injuries.

The amount of property damage is also unknown at this time.