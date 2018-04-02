Multiple shots fired into house on Baseline Place

COLUMBIA - Police said they found several bullets in the wall of a house after shots were fired on Baseline Place early Saturday morning.

According to the Columbia Police Department, five residents, two adult and three children, were in the house when the shooting occurred.

Officers said no one who was in the house during the shooting was injured. The Columbia Police Department said they didn't know the amount of damage done to the residence Saturday.

Mara Wilson, who lives with her family near where the shooting happened, said she heard the gunshots.

"I looked out the window and I saw a lot of flashes," Wilson said. "I didn't know what it was at first so I opened the door, and then my dad told me to shut the door."

"When that stuff kind of happens we try and make sure we turn the lights off and stuff," Chris Belt, Mara's dad, said. "That way nobody knows that we're home."

David Baudino's backyard backs up to Baseline Place. He said he heard the gunshots and immediatley went out to asses the situation.

"I grabbed my knife in case anyone had come onto our propety," Baudino said.

Neighbors said shootings happen frequently in the area, but have been less common recently.

The investigation was ongoing Saturday and anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Columba Police Department or Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated to provide the latest information.)