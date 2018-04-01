Mumps cases at MU rise to 193, university suggests third vaccine

This graph from the Student Health Center shows the onset dates of symptoms for the confirmed and probable cases.

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Student Health Center announced Wednesday it has identified 193 confirmed and probable mumps cases since the beginning of the fall 2016 semester. The Student Health Center said it recommends MU students get a third MMR vaccine.

The center said it made this decision based on discussions with public health officials and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

169 out of the 193 mumps cased were "recovered," according to the Student Health Center.

Most students with mumps reported connections with fraternities, sororities or friends who had mumps or interactions in local bars. All of the students with mumps met the immunization policy requirement of two MMR vaccines.

The Student Health Center said it will continue to monitor reports of mumps during winter break and the start of the spring semester to figure out if it should take more steps to control the outbreak.