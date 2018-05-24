Municipal court changes open to public comment

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The public is getting a chance to weigh in on potential changes to Missouri's municipal court policies and procedures.

The Missouri Supreme Court asked Thursday for public input about experiences with municipal courts and suggestions for changes that could improve that experience.

Missouri's municipal courts have come into focus following the shooting death of black, 18-year-old Michael Brown by a white police officer in Ferguson sparked sometimes violent protests.

A Department of Justice report found the city operated a profit-driven municipal court system that heightened tensions among black residents for years.

The report harshly criticized the functioning of the court, prompting the Supreme Court to replace the judge in Ferguson.

However, residents have cited problems with other area courts.

The Supreme Court says comments should be mailed by May 1.