Municipal courts offer holiday warrant breaks

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Sixty-five municipal courts in St. Louis County are waiving warrants this month in exchange for $100 payments to remove the threat of immediate arrest.

The warrant amnesty program expands upon an annual effort each summer overseen by the Better Family Life community group. Defendants who pay the flat rate to have their warrants dismissed must still return to court at a future date to resolve the initial charges and avoid receiving additional arrest warrants for failing to appear in court.

The effort began on Monday and continues through the end of the month.

The county's municipal court system has come under criticism since Michael Brown's early August police shooting death in Ferguson. Critics say many local governments disproportionately rely on traffic court revenue to fund basic city services.