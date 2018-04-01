Municipal League Weighs Into Fight Against Almost Everything Tax

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Municipal League has joined the Missourians for Fair Taxation statewide coalition in opposing the proposed "Almost Everything Tax," declaring the flawed state constitutional amendment would undermine local control of local government.

The "Almost Everything Tax" would almost double Missouri's state sales tax, while dumping the state personal income tax. But budget experts say the scheme wouldn't raise enough money to avoid a devastating state general revenue shortfall of at least $2.5 billion. Now, Missouri cities are noting the proposal backed by a St. Louis billionaire would also harm local governments across the state, as their leaders urge Missouri voters to "Decline To Sign' petitions supporting the "Almost Everything Tax."

"At the local level, Missouri's cities rely upon sales taxes for general fund and enterprise fund operations. If the state sales tax rate is dramatically increased, municipalities would be crippled in seeking voter approval of new sales taxes at the local level - directly affecting the health, safety and quality of life for millions of citizens in our state,' said Dan Ross, Executive Director of the Missouri Municipal League. Organized in 1934, the Missouri Municipal League is the statewide voice of Missouri's cities, with 668 member municipalities.

"Local control of decisions regarding levels and types of municipal taxation has been a long-standing precedent in Missouri that has served its citizens well. Dramatically increasing the state sales tax rate and arbitrarily capping local sales tax rates will cripple Missouri cities' economic development efforts and drive retail activity to adjoining states and the Internet," Ross added. "That's why the Missouri Municipal League is joining in urging Missouri voters to ‘Decline To Sign' the petitions to put the ‘Almost Everything Tax' on the ballot."

"Instead of allowing local citizens and local governments to have local control of local taxation, the ‘Almost Everything Tax' would be an intrusive, lumbering Bigfoot stepping all over these historically local decisions," said Scott Charton, spokesman for Missourians for Fair Taxation. "Our coalition is pleased to welcome the Missouri Municipal League and its member cities to the fight against this unfair proposal."

For more information about the effects of the proposed "Almost Everything Tax," visit www.DeclineToSign.org