MUPD: All clear, no device found after MizzouRec bomb threat

COLUMBIA - MUPD officers gave the "all clear" late Friday night after authorities said they did not find an explosive device inside the MU Student Recreation Complex.

According to MU Alert, the university's emergency information system, officers responded just before 10:00 p.m. after someone anonymously called in a bomb threat to MUPD.

MizzouRec was immediately evacuated and multiple MUPD patrol cars were positioned to block each entrance to the building.

Police officers and an explosives K9 team searched the complex, but were unable to find any indication of an explosive device.

Authorities said the investigation to determine who made the call was ongoing.