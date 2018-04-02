MUPD arrest man in package theft investigation at Tara Apartments

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department arrested a man in connection with package thefts from Tara Apartments, a student apartment complex.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Benjamin Hulen around 2 a.m. Friday. He was arrested on suspicion of four counts of stealing and taken to the Boone County Jail. Hulen is not an MU student.

Hulen's arrest was the result of eight package theft investigations from Tara Apartments, according to a press release. The apartments are at 1133 Ashland Road.