MUPD Close to Arresting Ellis Suspect

COLUMBIA - MUPD Captain Brian Weimer says his department is close to an arrest in the fire investigation at Ellis Library Saturday morning. Weimer says MUPD is questioning a man, but the department has not made an arrest.

The University of Missouri Police Department released photos Saturday of a man that could be involved in the early morning fire at Ellis Library.

Weimer says the department won't release information about the man until later Saturday afternoon. The damage estimates to Ellis are still unknown.