MUPD investigating after swastika found in residence hall

COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri Police Department was investigating Friday after someone vandalized a campus dorm bathroom.

MUPD Major Brian Weimer said someone drew a swastika Oct. 24 in a bathroom of Gateway Hall, the newest residence hall on campus.

Weimer said residential life staff saw the swastika and contacted the police department.

MU’s Residence Halls Association President Bill Donley said in a letter posted to Twitter that the swastika was drawn on a bathroom wall in feces.

“Right now, we’re working to identify who it was or if there were a couple of people involved,” Weimer said.

This is not the first time something like this has happened at MU.

In April, the police arrested a student after he drew anti-Semitic remarks in the stairwell of Mark Twain Residence Hall.

Rabbi Avraham Lapine is the director of the Chabad at MU. He said he was shocked when he heard about the vandalism from a student

“My reaction was like, ‘oh man, not again,’” he said. “I was really broken hearted to see that we still have this problem at Mizzou and shocked obviously.”

Lapine said this is more than just a hate crime against his religion but an indication of a bigger problem on campus.

“Even in the past month there has been other racial tension happening with other minorities on campus,” he said.

Lapine was referring to racial slurs a student yelled during the Legion of Black Collegians Royalty Court rehearsal.

“So my attitude is like enough. We have to stop this already,” he said. “Mizzou students, stop with the hatred. Stop with the racism. We have to get along with one another."

Weimer said MUPD will be working with the community to find the person responsible.

“We hope, like we’ve had with the previous incidents that have happened like this, that the community steps forward with information that they have and works with us so we can identify them so the appropriate action can be taken right away,” Weimer said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call MUPD at (573) 882-7201.