MUPD makes arrest after sexual assaults on Mizzou campus

COLUMBIA - University police arrested Luke Kezekia Kuol, 19, on charges of third-degree assault Monday in connection with multiple sexual assaults on the MU campus Saturday.

According to police, Kuol and five other men approached two females near Memorial Union, grabbed them and attempted to kiss them.

Police said they received reports of a similar incident on Rollins Street between the Student Recreation Center and the Student Center.

MUPD is offering $1,500 for information leading to arrests of five other suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the assaults should call Detective Sam Easley at (573) 884-3721 or CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477.