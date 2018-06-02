MUPD Offers Reward for Armed Robbery Suspects

The University of Missouri Police Department needs the assistance of the community in identifying three individuals from a strong-armed robbery. At approximately 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, officers were flagged down by a subject who stated he had been robbed by three white males around 1:40 a.m.

The victim stated he was approached by three white males on the south side of the Natural Resources Building where they took his wallet and cellular phone. No weapons were displayed during the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a white male with short dark or brown hair, approximately 5'8" - 5'10", and is of college age and stocky build. He was wearing a white shirt with a silver necklace and medallion, possibly a cross, had a silver watch on his left arm, and was clean shaven.

The second suspect is described as a white male who is approximately 5'8", has short dark or brown hair, and is of college age and very thin. He was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts and was clean shaven.

The third suspect is described as a white male.

All three suspects were last seen running west on Rollins. No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is requested to call Sergeant Shawn Spalding at (573) 864-8571, or CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477. Individuals may also submit tips on-line at 875tips.com.