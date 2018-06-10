MUPD receives reaccreditation

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department (MUPD) said it was re-accredited for the fifth time. The department received Advanced Accreditation with Excellence at a Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) conference in November.

Since the department has been accredited for 15 years or more, it was also recognized as a "Meritorious Agency".

MUPD said it was also re-accredited through the The International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA). It is the department's third re-accreditation through that agency.

"It is important to Mizzou that our police officers maintain the highest quality standards among sworn officers nationally. The level of professionalism by MUPD officers is something everyone at MU should commend," said Gary L. Ward, vice chancellor for MU Operations.

In a news release, MUPD said it continues to maintain accreditation in its efforts to provide professional law enforcement services to its community.

MUPD said it is the only university in Missouri to be accredited through both organizations.