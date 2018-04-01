MUPD receives report of indecent exposure incident

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department received a report on Monday, Dec. 5 of a male who committed indecent exposure. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 on the 500 block of East Rollins Street.

A description of the suspect along with other information was not available to release.

Indecent exposure is a sexual misconduct offense.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Office for Civil Rights & Title IX at (573) 882-3880.