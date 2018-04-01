MUPD releases arson fire and rape numbers

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department released it's annual fire safety and security report Tuesday. The 85 page report includes crime data, crime prevention information and campus security policies.

According to the report, there were 18 reported rapes in 2014. Six of those rapes took place in on-campus residential facilities.

MUPD reports there were five total arson reports in 2014. Three of those arson fires were in on-campus residential halls. In 2014, there was also one unintentional fire in Hudson Residential Hall.

In the report, MUPD encouraged all faculty, staff and students to report any incident in a timely manner in order to ensure an effective investigation. MUPD emphasized that all crime tips are voluntary and can be submitted anonymously. The report said anyone wanting to report a sexual offense should contact the Title IX office.

For contact numbers and to read the rest of the report click here.