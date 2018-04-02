MUPD searching for robbery suspect following Campus View break in

COLUMBIA - Residents at 301 Campus View Drive, Campus View Apartments reported a burglary that took place around 6:00 a.m. Saturday according to a Clery Release from the University Police Department. The female residents told MUPD that a black male entered their apartment, demanded money, took various items and left in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5'6"-5'9", medium build and 19-20 years old. MUPD reports that the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and at least one black glove.